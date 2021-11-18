Dhoom was a winner at the Scottish Curry Awards

Dhoom Indian “streatery” and cocktail bar in Dunfermline scooped the honour at the ceremony held in Glasgow.

It has already been named ‘Most Inspiring Restaurant’ at the Scottish Virtual Restaurant Awards held earlier this year.

The latest accolade came in awards which are customer-led as diners were asked to nominate their favourite restaurants and chefs.

Dhaneswhar Prasad, owner of the New Row based restaurant, said: “We are delighted to have picked up another award – we all had a great time at the awards ceremony and it was brilliant to attend in person.

“ I want to take this opportunity once again to thank all my loyal customers for their continuing support in award schemes such as these.

“We’re also happy to welcome two new chefs to our team, and are committed to employing the very best professionals we can find.”

Dhoom is currently showcasing Dhaba style food as offered at authentic roadside eateries across India, has just employed two new chefs to cope with the festive rush.

Harvinder Singh and Shyam Sunder, both from India, have between them over 32 years experience in International Hospitality businesses.

