Spots On My Apples takes place at Bowhouse, St Monans on Saturday, June 18.

It will feature conversations, hands-on activities, as well as great food and drink.

Presented by Futtle brewery, it will offer visitors a chance to hear from the voices at the centre of the organic growing movement.

The food festival will take place at Bowhouse

Tastings and talks will come from., among others, Dan Saladino, presenter of BBC Radio 4’s Food Programme, Xanthe Gladstone, director of Food & Food Sustainability at Hawarden and Glen Dye Estates and The Good Life Experience, and writer, campaigner and bread expert Andrew Whitley, whose ‘Flour to the People’ campaign was recently the recipient of a BBC Food & Farming Award.

Visitors will also be able to tour the organic farm at Balcaskie, where Bowhouse is based.

This will include visits to the mob-grazed cattle, followed by the chance to meet with the Butchery at Bowhouse team, as well as tours of the East Neuk Market Garden plot.

The event will feature talks, music and hands-on activities

Futtle’s organic brewery will also be opened up for the duration of the festival with the taproom hosting a series of wine and beer flight tastings.

There will be an opportunity to enjoy a picnic on a series of grassy mounds beyond Bowhouse – likely to be a firm favourite with visiting families - and live music in the market area, alongside children’s craft activities that focus on the natural environment.

Organiser, Lucy Hine, said: “This is a brilliant little line up for our first festival, bringing together some of the foremost voices and best producers in food and drink.

“Spots on my Apples brings together chefs, writers, growers, farmers, producers, drinks makers and activists to make the day a really special one.

“It also allows you to get actively involved – chat direct to the producers, growers and cooks – and learn from the professionals themselves – all in a beautiful countryside setting.”

Tickets cost £15 with under 16s admitted free of charge at www.futtle.com.

Bowhouse opened as a makers hub for local food and drink producers in summer 2017.