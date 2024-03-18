Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The firs ‘Avens’ store in town was formally launched by David Torrance MSP with players from Raith Rovers and Fife Flyers attended the first day of business.

The store at the top of Rosslyn Street is one of four units which have transformed the suite formerly occupied by a car wash and KE Automatics, and will bring more choice to the Gallatown area and the new housing developments at Rosslyn Gate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Torrance said: “It is a huge investment in the area, and you can see the quality of the build, and also the great range of local produce in it. I am delighted to see it open.”

David Torrance cuts the red ribbon to formally open the new Avens store (Pic: Fife Free Press)

It is operated by Nisa under a new trading fascia of Avens Retail and includes a ‘beer cave’, barista-style coffee, fresh baked goods, good to go and more. To celebrate the opening, store manager Lee Drysdale hosted a special event to welcome customers with include tastings and a draw for raffle prizes which included a TV and a supermarket sweep, with proceeds going to the Family Cottage Centre in Kirkcaldy. There free carrier bags of goodies for the first 200 customers who walked through the door plus a free burger and Calipo slush.

Mr Drysdale runs several stores which operate in partnership with Nisa, having been with the group since the 1990s. Local products on sale include supplies from C. Sinclair fish merchants, Burntisland; Tom Courts, also from Burntisland; The Buffalo Farm butchers, Stuarts the bakers and Goodfellows bakers, and it stocks Segafredo Italian hand-roasted coffee beans and pre-prepared meals from Savage Kitchen based in Birnam Road.

The development will include a total of four new businesses. Set to join Avens Retail are Pepe’s Chicken, Sun Shack, and the Salvation Army collection centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for the developers said: “The new retail units will not only provide a convenient shopping experience for the residents but also contribute to the overall aesthetic appeal of the area. With a modern building and well-designed spaces, this development will undoubtedly become a focal point for both locals and visitors.”