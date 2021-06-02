The Food Summit comes from Climate Action Fife, a Fife-wide partnership project between Greener Kirkcaldy, Fife Council, Fife College and Fife Communities Climate Action Network.

The event on June 22 will take place online and will be chaired by Pete Ritchie, executive director Nourish Scotland, farmer and food expert. It will run from 9.30am to 1:00pm.

At the summit people will hear from inspiring people at UN Climate Action Award Winning Gent en Garde (Belgium), and Edible Edinburgh who will talk about how new approaches to food are making an impact for people, the economy and the planet.

Themed workshops will also explore ideas and examples of work that are happening both within and out with Fife to inspire changes we can make.

The Fife Food Summit will also launch the first steps towards creating a sustainable climate-friendly Food Partnership and Vision for Fife that is being developed by Fife Council’s Climate Change and Zero Waste Team.

Geraldine O’Riordan, Greener Kirkcaldy’s community food team manager, said: “This is a very interesting time for exploring food in Fife. This is an important first step to bring people communities, organisations, professionals, private and public sectors together to help influence food that is good for everyone in Fife.”

Event delegates can network and access virtual exhibits such as films and recordings through the Expo Booths throughout the event. The event is free but booking is required. To book a place go to https://www.greenerkirkcaldy.org.uk/fife-food-summit-online-event/ for registration information. Contact Greener Kirkcaldy by phoning 01592 858458.

