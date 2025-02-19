Five-star hotel in St Andrews formally handed over ahead of official opening

A new five-star hotel in St Andrews has marked a major milestone as contractors officially handed over the luxury property before its grand opening next month.

Glasgow based construction and fit-out specialists, Pacific Building, commenced work on the hotel in March last year, handing it over this week.

With 42 luxury bedrooms including six stunning suites and three junior suites, Seaton House is located near the first tee and 18th green of thec Old Course at St Andrews Golf Club. It will offer modern Scottish hospitality at the Home of Golf for members of the public and residents to enjoy when it opens in March.

Work on the hotel, which will employ 60 staff has also restored the 161-year-old building to its former glories.

Alan Garrick, managing director Fitzsimons, Michael Davern general manager Seaton House, Gerard McMahon MD at Pacific Building(Pic: Drew Cunningham)

Interior design work has incorporated an element of the personal crest of Seaton House’s original designer, George Rae, into the hotel’s room numbers, while the Rae family tartan has been used in some of the hotel’s bespoke furnishings.

Thistles and stag heads feature subtly throughout and are embroidered into pillows and bed throws, while a number of artists from across the UK have produced original oil and abstract artworks which are displayed throughout the hotel. Seaton House’s culinary team will be also headed up by chef Patron Roy Brett.

Michael Davern, general manager, said: “We have worked in close collaboration with Alan Garrick and our project management team at Fitzsimons together with our contractors Pacific Building and interior design consultants at Upperworth Studios. We have been very impressed by the unwavering professionalism and meticulous approach to the project throughout.

“As the opening draws ever closer, we are delighted that our shared ambition has become a reality, and Seaton House is, once again, the perfect location for valued guests to immerse themselves in St Andrews’ charm.

“Now the hotel has officially been handed over, we can continue to fine tune our preparations for welcoming guests and providing truly unique and memorable experiences.”

Alan Garrick, managing director, Fitzsimons said: “Working with Valor Hospitality and the Seaton House team has proven their eye for detail and a commitment to sourcing the finest materials available matched our own high standards during the construction and fit-out processes.

“From the start, it has been clear that all teams shared a vision for Seaton House as a quintessentially Scottish five-star hotel where every detail has been carefully considered.”

Gerard McMahon, managing director, Pacific Building added: “As a Scottish construction company that exists to build great things, it was a privilege to have worked on Seaton House. This property will become one of Scotland’s leading hotels and it’s a special feeling to know we played a central role in its delivery.

“Working with Valor Hospitality has been a great experience with real collaboration between ourselves and the client team benefiting the finished project in so many ways.

“With a firm focus on striving for the best possible finish and using the finest materials possible, I’ve no doubt Seaton House will be the first choice for many seeking to stay at the Home of Golf.”