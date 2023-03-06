Food and drink in Fife: Bowhouse Market unveils dates for 2023 weekend programme

Bowhouse, at St Monans, is already a destination for many residents and visitors, and its seasonal events include everything from Easter egg hunt, farm tours and expert-led workshops.

A food hub on Balcaskie Estate in the East Neuk, Bowhouse is a place where food producers come together in a celebration of the best local and sustainable food and drink.

Bowhouse is also home to a flour mill, butchery, brewery, café, and other food stores which open weekly.

Rosie Jack, manager at Bowhouse, St Monans (Pic: Rick Booth)

Its market weekends open the space to up to 30 guest traders taken from a changing roster of Scotland’s finest artisan food and drink producers, stalls include meat and fish, dairy and cheeses, store cupboard essentials, sweet treats and craft spirits and drinks from the local region and beyond.

They are free to attend, and take place on Saturdays and Sundays of the second weekend of each month. The next is is this weekend - March 11-ands 12 followed by April 8-9; Mat 13-14; June 10-11; July 8-9; August 12-13; September 9-10; October 14-15; November 10-11 and December 9-10

Rosie Jack, Bowhouse manager said: ‘I’m really looking forward to our first market weekend in March with exciting new produce and new beginnings on the farm.

“This Spring we’ll have some lambs visiting for people to see, plant pot painting for children and even a fundraiser charity duck race. We’re constantly evolving the weekends and I can’t wait to reveal more of our plans for the rest of the year.’

Bowhouse Market at St Monans in the East Neuk of Fife

This weekend’s market weekend will have a spring theme that includes sheep and lambs visiting from Balcaskie Estate and planting workshops for all ages with children able to decorate and plant pots with flowers and vegetables.

The Easter market weekend in April will have stalls from Tea Green Crafts as well as an egg hunt and chocolate tasting. The May market weekend will focus on sustainability, with talks and exhibits.