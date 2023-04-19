Food hygiene ratings: seven Fife businesses have been rated by Food Standards Agency
Seven Fife businesses have been given pass marks in hygiene ratings issued by the Foods Standards Agency.
The latest ratings cover restaurants, cafes and canteens.
Passes went to:
Balmule Park Fishery at Valley Of Balmule, Dunfermline, rated on April 12.
The Bank at 25 High Street East, Anstruther; rated on April 12
Zizzi's at 89 South Street, St Andrews; rated on April 11
Golf Inn, Victoria Road, Ladybank; rated on April 12
Savage Kitchen, 50 Woodside Way, Glenrothes; rated on April 12
Dan’s Goods, 2 High Street, South Crail, Anstruther; rated on April 10
Stephens Bakery, Turpie Road, Leven; rated on March 28.