Food hygiene ratings: seven Fife businesses have been rated by Food Standards Agency

Seven Fife businesses have been given pass marks in hygiene ratings issued by the Foods Standards Agency.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 19th Apr 2023, 16:35 BST- 1 min read

The latest ratings cover restaurants, cafes and canteens.

Passes went to:

Balmule Park Fishery at Valley Of Balmule, Dunfermline, rated on April 12.

The latest ratings have been handed out by the Foods Standards AgencyThe latest ratings have been handed out by the Foods Standards Agency
The Bank at 25 High Street East, Anstruther; rated on April 12

Zizzi's at 89 South Street, St Andrews; rated on April 11

Golf Inn, Victoria Road, Ladybank; rated on April 12

Savage Kitchen, 50 Woodside Way, Glenrothes; rated on April 12

Dan’s Goods, 2 High Street, South Crail, Anstruther; rated on April 10

Stephens Bakery, Turpie Road, Leven; rated on March 28.

