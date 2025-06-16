Glasgow and Edinburgh are both known for their thriving restaurant scene, with many incredible places to eat dotted across the two cities.
But how do they compare against each other? We analysed Tripadvisor reviews and ratings, taking into consideration how customers rated service, food, value, atmosphere and more.
Here are the top-rated dining spots for Glasgow and Edinburgh, and how they compare.
1. Bar + Block Steakhouse, Glasgow - 1
Bar + Block Steakhouse on Howard Street has a 4.7* rating from 1,385 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Outstanding value and great service. What more can you ask for. Special thanks to Waheed who made the evening so memorable.” | Tripadvisor
2. Kinara, Glasgow - 2
Kinara on King Street has a 4.9* rating from 416 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Great welcome, friendly and attentive staff. Food was delicious and the restaurant was beautifully decorated. Drinks were reasonably priced and the Pina Colada was fab. They even sang happy birthday to me!” | Tripadvisor
3. The Real Greek, Glasgow - 3
The Real Greek in Silverburn Shopping Centre has a 4.5* rating from 250 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Good portion sizes, open space and lovely seafood. Nice and bright restaurant too. Decent prices and a lunch menu that lasts until late.” | Tripadvisor
4. The Buttery, Glasgow - 4
The Buttery on Argyle Street has a 4.7* rating from 2,670 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Exceptional from start to finish. Food was outstanding and well complemented by wine recommendations. Special thanks to Mark and Claire for looking after us so well. We cannot wait to go back.” | Tripadvisor