The first takes place on Tuesday January, 17 between 6.00pm and 7.30pm. People will discover how to cook a number of plant-based winter warmers in a slow cooker.

This is followed by Get Started with Breadmaking which takes place on Saturday January, 21 between 10.00am and 2.00pm.

Lastly, you can enjoy a delicious sample of the decadent flavours of the Middle East on Tuesday, January 31 between 6.00pm and 8.30pm.

The cooking workshops will take place at Greener Kirkcaldy's Lang Spoon Community Kitchen

Ingredients, snacks and refreshments are included in the ticket price. All dishes can be taken away and enjoyed at home. Greener Kirkcaldy members receive a 10% discount

The Lang Spoon Community Kitchen is a place for people to grow, cook, eat and learn. It was created as part of the refurbishment of Greener Kirkcaldy’s building at 8 East Fergus Place, Kirkcaldy in 2019.