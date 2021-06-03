We asked you on our Facebook page where you go for a ice cream when you want to cool down in hot weather, and hundreds of you responded.

So, here are the places that should be top of your list when you fancy a 99 and want to support local business.

Let us know if we’ve missed any out.

1. The Perfect Scoop The Perfect Scoop, in East Wemyss, was recommended by lots of you. Elizabeth Williamson praised them for their "amazing flavours, ice cream birthday cakes, brownies, doughnuts and waffles." Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

2. Jannettas Jannettas, in St Andrews, was another favourite for their great range of flavours and brilliant service. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

3. Carol's Shop John Simpson says that Carol's Shop, on Elie's High Street, has the best ice cream "by a country mile". Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

4. Novelli's Novelli's, in Burntisland, has "fantastic ice cream and brilliant staff", according to Erin Dow. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo