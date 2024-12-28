How historic Fife pub has been transformed and brought back to life

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A historic pub in Fife has been brought back to life on the back of major investment.

The Auld Hoose is one of the oldest buildings in Kinghorn and has been reinvigorated over the last five years by local businessman, Scott Henderson of B&L Barrs Ltd and his business partners.

He has turned the upstairs flat into a holiday apartment with plans to create more accommodation the future, and a grant secured with the help of Business Gateway allowed them to buy replacement windows, internal doors, loft insulation and LED lighting throughout the pub. They have also got planning permission to create an outside smoking area.

The Auld Hoose dates back to the 16th century when the building was originally made up of three houses. In 1831, when Rachel Darnay purchased the property from John Balmain, that saw the start of an exciting new future for ‘The Hoose’.

The Auld Hoose in Kinghorn dates back to the 16th century (Pic: Submitted)

She was married to David Duncan, and their daughter in law Betsy, it’s believed, was the first landlady to sell alcohol from the building as its tavern keeper.

Roll on almost 200 years later, the Auld Hoose is still serving the local community. Manager, Karen Begg, started there as a barmaid there 29 years ago, with other staff members being there even longer.

Scott’s vision was to put the Auld Hoose back on the map. The flat above the pub was bought over and renovated into a three bedroomed holiday apartment complete with private chillout gardens and a hot tub. They regularly welcome international guests from Australia, Europe to the USA.

Scott has since turned the old lounge into the ‘Wee Hoose’ with new furniture and furnishings and heating system, and he is discussion with a whisky blender to design an Auld Hoose whisky and put it on the whisky trail

The Auld Hoose exterior at night

For the last two years, local patrons, Ron Haldane and Brian Nairn, have run open mic nights once a month and through raffles have raised over £3,000 for local charities.

Scott said, “These guys have been amazing. They recently joined forces with the charity, Downs Syndrome Scotland, and arranged a fun run which raised £800. The Proclaimers even heard about their efforts and sent them a video message.

“And the staff here are worth their weight in gold. They are so loyal and committed. It is my dream to bring back the Auld Hoose to its authentic, original self, while offering modern hospitality and be central to the local community, supporting it where we can. We are on the Fife Coastal Path route and close to the beach and railway station, perfectly placed for a visit or stay.”

Linn Williamson, Tourism Officer at Welcome to Fife met with Scott and added, “I was delighted to signpost Scott to key Tourism websites and will introduce him to the Tourism Associations and will work with him to improve business visibility on the Fife Coastal Path.”

With a grant secured for LED lighting, loft insulation and replacement windows, Catherine Bartle, business adviser Business Gateway Fife, said:, “The changes made will make a significant impact on energy bills. Scott and his team are creating a warm, welcoming environment for locals and visitors and the business should go from strength to strength.”