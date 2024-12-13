It’s not Christmas without a box of Celebrations 🍬

I rank every chocolate in a box of Celebrations from worst to best

While many people regard it as a least favourite I am a fan of Bounty

My ultimate favourite is Malteaster

Whether I am scoffing the whole box myself or sharing with loved ones, I absolutely love a box of chocolates at Christmas.

My absolute favourites during the festive period are Celebrations. For me they are the best of the bunch, with delicious individual chocolates and plenty of nostalgic feels.

As we all debate which individual chocolate reigns supreme and which ones are left in the wrapper at the bottom of the box, I am ready to rank each one from worst to best.

While some people may agree with my picks, there is one chocolate in particular which has been commonly regarded as the worst, but I totally disagree.

Here is my ranking of each individual chocolate in a box of Celebrations - from worst to best.

Milky Way

My last place is Milky Way, is just too mushy for my liking. I also feel like it is a childish version of Mars.

Mars

For the same reason, Mars is near the bottom of my list.

Twix

I used to absolutely love a Twix, but these days its not something I would reach for often.

Snickers

Now in fourth place is Snickers. I do actually enjoy Snickers as I love its nutty, caramel flavour.

Bounty

Controversially I love a Bounty. The coconut filled chocolate is often referenced as the worst in a box of Celebrations but I have to disagree, and it's in my top three.

Galaxy

You really can’t go wrong with Galaxy in my opinion. It’s an absolutely delicious chocolate. The only reason it ranks lower than the top two is because it can be a little boring in comparison.

Galaxy Caramel

Trumping the original Galaxy though is the Galaxy Caramel. It is certainly a worthy second place as it just has that extra flavour.

Malteaser

Top of the list and the leader of the Celebrations chocolates in my opinion is Malteaser. I think many of you would be in agreement that this is the best one, as it is just so good!

What is your favourite chocolate in a box of Celebrations? Let us know in the comment section below 👇