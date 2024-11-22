The Christmas burger from TGI Fridays | TGI Friday

Can you take on the spectacular new Christmas burger?

A new Christmas burger is arriving on UK high streets for a limited time only and food fans can book their spot to try it now.

November and December are the time of year when Christmas menus get dusted off and one high street restaurant chain has laid down a festive challenge for those who want a bit of decadence with a Christmas burger complete with cheese donuts.

Burger fans can book a table and take on the Santa Smash Burger challenge at TGI Fridays for a short time only, the chain has announced.

The burger is made from smash beef patties topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, burger mayo and dill pickle. So far, so standard. But the Santa Smash Burger also comes with a gut-busting topping of mozzarella dippers and cheese donuts, all served with a cranberry and chilli jam.

The cheese donuts are tossed in sweet and smoky seasoning and sit on top of the burger.

Sides for the special edition Christmas burger include Cajun Claus Mac & Cheese with maple bacon and cranberry and chilli jam.

The Santa Smash Burger is available at TGI Fridays across the country as part of a £21.95 Christmas set menu. You can see the full menu and book a table here.

The menu also includes the option of rump steak, a vegan burger topped with Applewood cheese, and a selection of desserts that includes a chocolate orange brownie with hot fudge, orange sorbet and a chocolate sauce.

TGI Fridays has designed a selection of cocktails to compliment the Christmas-themed menu. Options include a Woo Woo, a Black Forest Martini, and a Frostbite featuring spiced rum, blue curacao, lime and pineapple juice. Others include a sour cherry Aperitivo called It’s Fizzmas, and a vodka and white rum-based cocktail called Sleigh My Name.

You can book the Christmas menu here.