Jams made in Fife added to gift shop at Rosslyn Chapel

Pittenweem Preserves is supplying a selection of its products to Rosslyn Chapel’s gift shop.

The 15th-century chapel in Midlothian became world famous after featuring in Dan Brown’s global hit book, The DaVinci Code.

It’s gift shop will now stock the jams made in north-east Fife by Fiona Audsley.

Fiona Audsley at Rosslyn Chapel

She started the company, with her husband Michael, in 2018 when a local store asked her to supply homemade jam to sell to local residents and visitors.

Fiona makes all the preserves in maslin pans, with fruit sourced from local farms and gardens wherever possible. In 2020, her raspberry jam was awarded gold for ‘Best Product’ at the Scottish Speciality Food Show.