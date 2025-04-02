Kirkcaldy producer wins gold at prestigious Farm Shop and Deli Awards 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Farmers Son artisanal Black Pudding has won a gold award at the Farm Shop and Deli Awards 2025. This recognition reinforces their commitment to quality and tradition. Read on to find out what this award signifies and what the judges had to say.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Farmers Son focus on traditional methods and low food miles. Their goal is to produce flavours that resonate with authenticity while ensuring every bite is memorable. For example, they use a unique blend of locally sourced Scotch beef, Scottish oats and spices. T

his commitment to quality is not just a slogan but a standard they uphold consistently. Winning this gold award confirms that their journey towards excellence is on the right track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Farm Shop and Deli Awards are a hallmark of excellence in the specialty food industry. They celebrate local artisans and advocate for high-quality, handmade products. In recent years, these awards have seen an increasing number of entries, with over 300 contenders this year alone. The gold award reflects not just The Farmers Sons hard work but also elevates the overall standard of artisanal products across the community.

Award-Winning Black Pudding

The Judges said it was 'A great tasting product. Texture looks and feels good. Smell is good and the colour as well. Branding is attractive and would be well placed in the specialist retail sector.'

While the team celebrate this achievement, they know it’s only the beginning! Their team is eager to expand their product line whilst doubling down on their sustainability efforts.