More than 400 delegates are expected to descend on the Fairmont Hotel for the event in October 2024.

St Andrews was revealed as the location for the Summit during Seafood Expo Global in Barcelona, the biggest trade event in the world.

The summit will be co-hosted by trade marketing body Seafood Scotland and summit organiser Global Seafood Alliance. Run over several days, it will include a conference with international speakers focusing on production, sustainability, innovation and market trends, as well as the opportunity for delegates to go on ‘learning journeys’ to meet the people and the products that are the hallmark of the seafood industry.

From left: Jim Batchelor, media & events sales manager, Global Seafood Alliance; Wally Stevens CEO (interim), Global Seafood Alliance; Donna Fordyce CEO, Seafood Scotland, and Adam Wing, head of trade marketing.

Mairi Gougeon MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands, said: “The Responsible Seafood Summit is the largest international seafood business conference of its kind, and I am proud that Scotland will be hosting attendees from across the sector in St Andrews next year.

“The summit provides a platform for the world’s seafood thought leaders to share knowledge and ideas and to participate in developing a healthy, responsible, global seafood community.

Donna Fordyce, chief executive of Seafood Scotland, said St Andrews was chosen because of its unrivalled facilities for visitors, and in recognition of its fishing communities around its beautiful coastline.

She added: “Scotland is one of the world’s most trusted seafood producing countries thanks to our investment in quality, innovation and sustainability. We produce over 60 species of seafood and export to over 120 countries globally.

“Our industry spans world-class fish-markets and expert processors to stunning sea loch farms and hand dived shellfish. We will be ensuring our guests have an opportunity to experience the unrivalled seafood, latest innovations and sustainable best practice we can offer from Scotland.”

Wally Stevens, interim chief executive of the Global Seafood Alliance said: “Scottish seafood is highly prized in many key markets around the world and, having visited Scotland earlier this year, we already know that St Andrews is a prime location for the 2024 summit.

