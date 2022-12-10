Thirty Knots launched at midday, moving into the building formerly known as The Three Bridges in South Queensferry.

Scottish hospitality group, Buzzworks Holdings, had previously teased the new menu at the group’s upcoming Thirty Knots venue, featuring a host of diverse dishes packed with local produce.

Kenny Blair, managing director, said: “We are very excited to welcome customers to the new Thirty Knots. The venue signifies our ongoing investment and commitment to South Queensferry, having launched our Scotts restaurant in the Port Edgar Marina back in 2018, and we hope this provides the local community with another fantastic venue that they can enjoy and be proud of for years to come “

The restaurant is led by chef Trevor Garden who said: “With a mix of hearty home-comfort classics and dishes inspired from around the world, there is sure to be something to suit all tastes and give customers an exciting and engaging dining experience.