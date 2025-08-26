Leading the field: Double gold success for The Farmer’s Son at this year’s Great Taste Awards

Fife-based producer The Farmer’s Son has won double gold in the prestigious Great Taste Awards for their 100-year-old Scottish family recipe Black Pudding & Haggis.

This is a significant achievement for the Auchtertool food producer as their products have been awarded for their exceptional taste and quality which is judged by a panel of the country’s top food experts.

The Great Taste Awards, which is organised by the Guild of Fine Food, is the world’s largest, longest standing and most respected food accreditation scheme globally for artisan and speciality food producers. More than 14,000 products were put through the competition’s blind judging process by the Guild’s 500-strong expert panel.

The Farmer's Son was founded in 2017 by Pete Mitchell who comes from a long line of farmers and food producers. Their family's farming heritage can be traced back to the early 1700s in Fife where, for almost 300 years, they've farmed livestock and grown crops as they do today while caring for the environment.

The Farmer’s Son honours this farming legacy whilst also supporting Scottish agriculture and local sourcing, reducing food miles and improving the sustainability of food chains. It make an all natural range of Scottish Black Pudding, White Pudding, Haggis and Lorne sausage which are expertly handcrafted in small batches as they have been for over a century, which results in the finest quality product.

This is not the first time The Farmer’s Son has received this high level of recognition. Their Scottish Lorne sausage and White Pudding also achieved the gold award in 2021. They are now the only producer in Scotland to hold the Great Taste gold award for all of their products.

Pete Mitchell, founder of The Farmer’s Son said: “The Great Taste stamp is a mark of excellence and we are really thrilled with this news. This is recognition of not only the high quality but also the hard work and consistency of our team.”

The Great Taste judges commended the Black Pudding and Haggis for their “generously sized slices”, “enticing caramelisation” and said the product was “well spiced, authentic and delicious” amongst other fantastic feedback.

The Farmer’s Son currently supply leading department stores, specialist retailers, hotels and Michelin star chefs across the country including Fortnum & Mason, Whole Foods, Gleneagles & some customers as far afield as Hong Kong. In an industry often dominated by mass production and a race to the bottom on price and quality, The Farmer’s Son has become a marked symbol of high quality and authenticity.

Pete says: “Although business is very challenging for all small and medium-sized businesses at the moment, we are excited for what’s next.”