A luxury hotel in St Andrews is launching its first ever Chef's Series, led by the two-Michelin starred, Alex Dilling.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He brings his acclaimed artistry to the Old Course Hotel’s newly refurbished Road Hole Restaurant. On Saturday, November 1.

Guests will enjoy an original menu cooked personally by Dilling during his special guest appearance, with signature dishes available throughout the remainder of the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dilling’s menu will include dishes such as a whole roasted organic chicken stuffed with smoked bacon and haggis - a playful nod to Scottish tradition, elevated through his signature French techniques and created using the region’s finest ingredients.

Alex Dilling brings his acclaimed artistry to the Old Course Hotel’s newly refurbished Road Hole Restaurant. (Pic: Submitted)

The series continues on Saturday, March 7 next year when celebrated Irish chef Rachel Allen, matriarch of award-winning hotel Ballymaloe, will showcase her Irish-inspired signature dishes which diners will subsequently be able to sample throughout that month.

Allen’s menu celebrates her distinctive cuisine while incorporating the best of Scottish shellfish and local produce, where guests can look forward to sampling dishes including Ballymaloe’s iconic Hot Buttered Lobster. Allen will also debut a special afternoon tea on International Women's Day - Sunday, March 8 celebrating the best of the region’s local produce.

Both chefs have visited Scotland to gain inspiration for their tailored menus, working closely with Old Course Hotel's executive head chef, Craig Winsborough and local suppliers. Earlier this year, Winsborough led the visiting chefs on a tour of the Fife region, introducing them to the producers from Leven based Blacketyside Farm’s berries, to the fresh catch that arrives straight off the boat from St Monans fish merchants in Anstruther.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're incredibly lucky to have outstanding suppliers right here on our doorstep in Fife," said Craig. “It was a real pleasure to introduce Alex and Rachel to our local producers. The quality of the ingredients here really sets the tone for what we do, and both chefs were inspired by what they discovered.

Alex Dilling and Rachel Allen (Pic: Submitted)

“The Chef’s Series is all about celebrating Scotland’s rich natural larder and combining it with internationally renowned culinary expertise, creating one-of-a-kind dining experiences that put St Andrews firmly on the map as a world-class food destination. We’re thrilled to launch with Alex Dilling followed by Rachel Allen each bringing their unique flair to our menus while shining a light on the incredible produce we have here in Scotland."