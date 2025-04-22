Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mushroom coffee is the new health trend 🍄

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drinking mushroom coffee is the new coffee trend

Mushroom coffee is said to have many health benefits

Benefits include; energy, stress reduction and more

Mushroom coffee is a brand-new phenomenon that you may not have heard of. While this version of coffee may be gaining popularity for its health benefits, there are still so many of us wondering exactly what it is and how it can boost our health.

What is mushroom coffee?

Mushroom coffee is a new viral hot drink, which is said to be a healthier alternative to regular coffee. It is made by blending ground mushrooms with coffee beans together. However, the mushrooms used in the coffee are medicinal rather than the regular mushrooms we buy as ingredients from the supermarket. It is supposed to taste like regular coffee, with notes of nuts.

What is mushroom coffee and what are the benefits of the new phenomenon? | Iryna Melnyk - stock.adobe.com

Is mushroom coffee new?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being a current trend, mushroom coffee actually originated as far back as World War II. According to healthine.com , mushroom coffee originates from Finland during this time, when coffee beans weren’t available. Healthline also stated that mushroom coffee has history in Asian countries for medicinal purposes.

What are the benefits of mushroom coffee?

Mushroom coffee is supposed to be a healthier alternative to regular coffee with many benefits.

Matthew Kelly, founder of Spacegoods , has shared that mushroom coffee can give you a long-lasting energy boost, mental clarity, help to boost your immune system, reduce stress and is gentle on your stomach.

Where can I get mushroom coffee?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mushroom coffee can currently be purchased in the UK from various online retailers and organic brands, usually sold in instant coffee packets. It is yet to be available in UK supermarkets.

How can I make mushroom coffee at home?

You can make mushroom coffee at home by using instant mushroom coffee packs. However it can also be made by brewing regular coffee alongside a mushroom powder, which is available to purchase from supermarkets and other online retailers.

If you have a food and drink story to share with us, we’d love to hear from you. You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.