New cafe and bakery added to first market weekend of 2022 at Bowhouse

Baern joins the regular weekend food and drink events at the St Monans hub on the weekend of March 12-13.

It’s a soft opening for the new venture by owners Hazel Powell and Giacomo Pesce at the first Bowhouse Market weekend of 2022, before it formally launches later this moth.

Hazel Powell and Giacomo Pesce will run a soft opening of Baern just in time for the first Bowhouse Market Weekend

Located in the café and courtyard area of Bowhouse, Baern will offer hyper seasonal, producer-led, locally sourced food and homemade drinks.

The ever-changing menu will be directly influenced by the producers within the Bowhouse, as well as the surrounding area, showcasing the produce the region has to offer.

Baern’s seasonal menu for the March market is part of a line-up of carefully selected food producers and street food traders from Fife and beyond.

The weekends at Bowhouse are free to attend, giving visitors the opportunity to meet, discuss and taste food and drink from Scotland’s best artisan producers.

It will also have a ‘new beginnings’ theme, with charity partner Footprint East Neuk, hosting a tree planting workshop.

There will be seed planting activity for children, hosted by growers, Connie and Tom Hunter of East Neuk Market Garden.

Based on Balcaskie Estate, Bowhouse opened in 2017 to provide the missing link between farm and fork, with a mission to connect maker with consumer.

Find out more about Bowhouse at bowhousefife.com

There are also future monthly market weekends scheduled for April 9-10, May 14-15 and June 11-12.

