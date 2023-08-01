New co-ordinator appointed to Food From Fife as it develops its membership

The part-time post within the not-for-profit membership organisation is part funded by Fife Council and Scotland Food & Drink.

The appointment comes at a key time for Food from Fife, as it seeks to develop its membership base with a range of activity in support of its aims to promote and develop the region's food and drink scene.

Emma relocated to Scotland from Cornwall in 2022 to head up sales at the new dairy project at Fife’s Buffalo Farm. She has worked in the fine food industry for over 20 years. She began her career in the food industry with one of Cornwall’s leading artisan cheesemakers and went on to develop her career in wholesale with one of the UK’s leading artisan food importers and distributors before heading up Plough to Plate, the fine food arm of Falmouth based West Country Fruit Sales.

Emma Johnson, appointed co-ordinator of not-for-profit organisation Food from Fife (Pic: Submitted)

Emma said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for me to immerse myself in the Fife food scene, which is one of the finest in Scotland. Having spent the last 21 years in Cornwall I’ve been lucky enough to experience the artisan food revolution as it evolved.

“I’m very much looking forward to showcasing what Fife has to offer, not only across Scotland but the rest of the UK and beyond. There is enormous potential for greater collaboration amongst Fife’s food and drink, hospitality and tourism sectors, and together we will play a powerful role in the identity and economic success of the region.”

Tributes were paid to Martha for her work at the helm of the oprganisation.

Will Docker, chair,said: “Martha has been instrumental in growing the membership and presence of one of Scotland's most successful regional food groups and we are grateful for all that she has achieved. The board is very excited to welcome Emma into the role and we know that her experience will be extremely valuable in continuing to develop and support the rich and diverse food and drink sector in Fife.”