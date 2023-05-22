It has been developed under the ‘Welcome to Fife’ banner and can be used via an app. The tour will be live across the summer and beyond, with plans to assess the data captured from it extended to cover the busiest tourism months.

Fife’s growing reputation for food and drink makes it the perfect place for the online tour which highlights 20 locations across the Kingdom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been backed by the Scottish Inward Investment Catalyst Fund, and involves smart travel app, Geotourist, and the University of Dundee which aim to measure engagement and assess the value of the tour in both socially and economically terms.

The new food and drink app promotes a number of Fife businesses

Councillor Altany Craik, the local authority’s spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning, said “Partnerships like this are very important to the development and growth of tourism in Fife, and we are very pleased to be involved in the project.

“We have lots of great tourism products in Fife and food and drink is one of our priorities so was a natural choice for developing a tour. We hope visitors and Fifers will enjoy the tour and use it to explore the Kingdom.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad