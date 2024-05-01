New look and new menu as historic 19th hole, the Jigger Inn, opens its doors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The pub next to the Old Course Hotel has undergone significant renovation, and also unveiled a new menu for its re-launch today (Wednesday, May 1)

The building dates back to the 1850s when it was the stationmaster’s lodge for the St Andrews Links railway station. Updates include an interior décor refresh whilst maintaining original features including the brickwork, signature railway booth seating and signed Major Winners’ caps which have returned to their home above the bar.

Other improvements include an expanded kitchen in addition to the refreshed beer garden which has been paved. Updated accessible restrooms, a new path connecting to St. Andrews' main walkway and landscaping to the gardens complete the enhancement.

Inside the refurbished Jigger Inn (Pic: Submitted)

The menu has also been revamped under the direction of executive chef, Coalin Finn.

His pub fare is focused on high quality and locally sourced seasonal ingredients.

Dishes include the Great Glen venison charcuterie board, Ayrshire haggis crumpets and traditional Cullen skink. Pub classics return including the Jigger Inn Beef Burger and the classic Jigger Ale battered haddock and chips.

Expanded dessert options include seasonal ice creams sourced from St Andrews’ very own world famous and award-winning ice cream shop Jannettas, as the Old Course Hotel continues to celebrate the local town. Guests can also enjoy an extensive selection of drinks including Scottish whiskies and local ales, featuring the pub’s own Jigger Ale.

Louise Dougall, St Andrews bar manager, said: “We’re thrilled to re-open the doors to the Jigger Inn following its recent renovations and to welcome new and returning guests to enjoy golf’s most famous pub. It proudly remains the same Scottish pub we all know and love, now with a refreshed space and updated menu celebrating local ingredients”.