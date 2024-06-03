A popular holiday venue has unveiled a new all-day food menu.

The dishes at Horizons & The Waterfront Bar at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Kinghorn have been compiled by James McKay, head chef, using a range of local suppliers, including David Lowrie Fish Merchants from Pittenweem, John Henderson Butchers from Glenrothes, Stuart’s Bakery & Butchers in Methil, & Fife Creamery from Kirkcaldy.

Grill dishes available include the famous Bay Beef Burger, together with a Crusted Fillet of Trout with warm potato salad, rocket and balsamic glaze. Customers can also enjoy delicious flat iron and ribeye steaks.

Janet Murray, general manager, said: “We very much hope that everybody enjoys this new menu, which once again has been put together with a great deal of thought and attention by James and his team. They perfectly showcase the amazing local produce we are lucky enough to have access to. The menu has something delicious for all tastes.