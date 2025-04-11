Popular Scottish seafood restaurant owner says ‘future in doubt’ as rent hiked by over 300%

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owner of Fife restaurant East Pier Smokehouse has described the council rent increase as “madness”.

The owner of a popular Scottish seafood restaurant has warned the venue’s future is in doubt after council rents were hiked by more than 300 per cent.

James Robb, owner of the East Pier Smokehouse at St Monans in Fife, has questioned Fife Council’s decision to lift the rent levied against the business to £8,000 a year.

The rent for the business had been set at £1,800 a year for the past 13 years.

While Mr Robb owns the restaurant, the business still needs to pay a ground rent to Fife Council given its location in the village’s scenic harbour.

Mr Robb told The Courier: “The lease was set up in 2012 and Fife Council has not actioned any rent reviews. Now, out of the blue, they have said it’s going up to £8,000.

“Initially they wanted £10,000, but reduced the amount when I complained. I still think the amount is madness. According to them, it’s not based at all on how busy or successful the business is.”

Lorna Donaldson

Mr Robb was planning on subleasing the business to new owners as he wanted to retire soon, but said he may now need to sell. He hopes raising awareness and a “public outcry” may help the council reconsider such a steep increase in ground rent.

“The deal is on hold,” Mr Robb said. “If the ground rent goes up this much, it knackers me subleasing the building.

“It won’t make it worth my while, I’d be better selling up. I haven’t agreed to the £8,000 amount, but there’s not much I can do. The deal with the council is that if there is a rent review, they have to appoint a surveyor. Needless to say, it’s a Fife Council surveyor and this is the figure they have come up with.

“A lot of things in the village have shut down. I feel Fife Council are driving out businesses and not helping at all. I am hoping a public outcry might mean Fife Council reconsiders this rise.”

Michael O’Gorman, assets and estates manager for Fife Council, confirmed the increase, saying: “The rent on this property hasn’t increased since 2012, and we need to bring it into line with current market rates.

“The council is operating in a challenging economic environment and we need to make sure that rents are fairly applied to all of our tenants. We’ll work with Mr Robb if he wants to transfer the lease to a new operator of the business.”

Mr Robb has written to Fife Council to appeal the decision and has also contacted North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie.

The case has emerged at a time of uncertainty for many businesses in Scotland due to the National Insurance rises and volatile market conditions caused by US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

There have been a spate of business closures since the start of the year, including some long-standing cafes and restaurants. The Peat Inn, the last Michelin Star restaurant in Fife, has been put on the market for the first time in almost 20 years.