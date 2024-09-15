Posthumous award from real ale group to much loved Fife landlord

By Richard Sutcliffe
Contributor
Published 15th Sep 2024, 15:38 GMT
Updated 15th Sep 2024, 16:45 GMT
Kingdom of Fife CAMRA present a 2024 Special Award at The Albert Tavern, Freuchie.

Kingdom of Fife CAMRA were proud to present a special award acknowledging the outstanding contribution to the community by Robbie Hunter at the Albert Tavern in Freuchie. The Albert is well renowned as a friendly local that keeps excellent ale.

Sadly, although he knew this award was coming, Robbie passed away unexpectedly before he could receive it. The award was accepted on his behalf by the bar manager in front of a packed bar. He will be missed by us all.

