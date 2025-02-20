Renowned St Andrews restaurant marks 20th anniversary with iconic dishes from last two decades

A renowned restaurant in Fife is celebrating its 20th anniversary with the launch of its ‘Icons’ menu.

The Seafood Ristorante in St Andrews is serving up some of its top dishes from the last two decades to mark the landmark.

The Michelin Guide listed glass restaurant which overlooks the beach has earned a reputation as a must-visit destination for food lovers, both locally and internationally since opening its doors in 2004.

Curated by executive chef, Davy Aspin, and his team, the menu showcases the very best of Scottish seafood.

Executive chef, Davy Aspin and Stefano Pieraccini, owner of The Seafood Ristorante in St Andrews (Pic: Submitted)

Highlights on the Icons menu, which customers will remember, include Anstruther Lobster Linguine, a dish that reintroduced with the restaurant in 2017 using locally sourced Lobster from a dedicated East Neuk boat; Baked Orkney Scallop, a long-time customer favourite enhanced with an incredible Asian dressing; Steamed Day Boat Halibut with mussel and butter tartare sauce; North Sea Turbot with a rich chicken butter sauce and a one-of-a-kind Tiramisu to round off the experience.

Stefano Pieraccini, owner of The Seafood Ristorante, said: “It’s important to celebrate and recognise such a significant milestone.

“This anniversary is not just about looking back at our history, but also embracing our future. The ‘Icons’ menu allows us to honour the dishes that have defined us while continuing to innovate and evolve. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating 20 years of a truly special restaurant.”

The restaurant’s anniversary celebrations run from today (February 20) to mid-April, featuring special events and exclusive dining experiences throughout the year.