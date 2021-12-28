A short journey to west Fife became a tantalising tour of India to sample some incredibly diverse dishes from across its many vibrant regions.

And they were all glorious- a true feast for the senses.

We’ve walked past Dhoom many times en route to the Alhambra Theatre which is just down the hill, and are now kicking ourselves for never making the time to go in for a pre-show meal.

Starters from the taster menu at Dhoom, Dunfermline (Pic: Cath Ruane)

Dhoom does what all good restaurants do - and then some more.

It makes you welcome, offers fantastic service, guides you through its menu, and lets you sit back in your own Tuk-Tuk. How cool is that?

Dhoom is as immersive as it gets, and the whole experience is fabulous.

Over two leisurely, relaxed hours we eased through their taster menu, and every single dish hit the spot.

FIve starters, two mains, and some Kingfisher beer to accompany it - what more could you possibly want from a meal out?

The starters were all perfect portions, rich in colour and taste.

The sweet potato Tikki was spicy but not too hot, while the Tangri Kebab chicken drumstick was unbelievably tender.

The Bombay Fish Fry was wrapped in crispy but soft batter, and I simply loved the grilled mince kebab which mixed chicken and lamb with bellpepr, chopped onion, green chilli, coriander and cheese.

Every dish tasted every bit as good as it looked, and set us up perfectly for our mains - Southern Lamb Masala, a coconut flavoured dish from Kerala, and Chicken Dhaba, a popular roadside chicken curry.

Again, foods from different regions infused with flavours and simply delightful.

Dhoom, Dunfermline (Pic: Cath Ruane)

One of the joys of a taster menu is that it changes, and as Dhoom adds new dishes - it also offers an a la carte menu - your culinary journey around India continues with each visit.

It’s no surprise that owner and founder Dhaneshwar Prasad Jakhmola - well known after previously launching Handi’s Restaurant in Glenrothes - has already celebrated success … ’Most Wanted Restaurant’ and ‘Best Indian Restaurant’ at the Scottish Curry Awards, and ‘Best Newcomer’ at the Curry Spice Awards.

Dhoom is on our radar for a very early return in 2022.

