Bunnahabhain Stiùireadair is a rare unpeated Islay single malt, offering rich sherry character in a coastal setting | Bunnahabhain

We've spotted a deal on Amazon that saves a small fortune on the specialists’ prices for this lovely Bunnahabhain.

Shop around for a bottle of this lovely Bunnahabhain Stiuireadair Islay Scotch Whisky, and you might see it for £39.99 plus postage on Master of Malt. And it's a lovely dram for that money, with its rich sherry influence.

But if you pop onto Amazon at the moment, you'd get it for just £27.47 - and that's thanks to a 30% discount. What's more, you even get free delivery - saving you a further £4.95 on the Master of Malt price.

It's a brilliant deal for a gorgeous single malt Islay whisky which, unusually for this part of Scotland, is unpeated.

It comes in a presentation case, which makes it perfect for Father's Day | Amazon

This gives the sherry influence, afforded to it by use of the finest first and second-fill sherry casks, plenty of room to sing.

Tasting notes promise a creamy mouth feel with a dried fruit influence, sea salt, creamy caramel with hints of nuts and a gentle spice.

Add just a couple of drops of water and you'll wake up some subtle fruit notes, with a warming finish of sherried peels and chilli-chocolate.

We don't know how long this deal will last for, or how many bottles are in stock, but more than 700 people have bought a bottle in the past month, so it's clearly popular. Especially with Father's Day around the corner.