Christmas and New Year are the perfect time to spoil yourself, but there’s no need to break the bank if you’re looking for some fizz to share with family and friends.
Supermarkets often offer great deals on the famous French fizzy wine at this time of year – often as loss-leaders to lure shoppers into stores to stock up for the festivities.
So if you are looking for a bottle of your favourite Champagne it pays to shop around to get the cheapest possible deal.
Here are 11 of the best offers at the moment. They’ll be updated throughout December and remember to drink responsibly.
1. Heidsieck Dry Monopole
Tesco currently have a terrific near-half price deal on bottles of Heidsieck Dry Monopole - just £15 at the moment, down from the usual price of £28. You do need to have a Tesco Clubcard to take advantage of it - but it's free and easy to get one.
Photo: Contributed
2. Pol. Aime Champagne
Another deal for Tesco Clubcard holders throughout December - bottles of Pol. Aime Champagne are just £10.
Photo: Contributed
3. Taittinger Brut Reserve
With champagne it tends to be the case that the bigger the brand name, the bigger the price. Taittinger Brut Reserve is a case in point, usually costing upwards of £40 a bottle. Morrisons currently have it on offer for £32.
Photo: Contributed
4. Lanson Le Black Label Brut
Another huge name in the world of Champagne is Lanson. Their popular Black Label Brut can be snapped up at Sainsbury's for £28 a bottle - that's a discount of £8 on the usual price.
Photo: Contributed