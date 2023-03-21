They made it to the final after the annual judging day was held in Dunfermline earlier this month.

The bakers were each asked to put forward up to 12 of their star products to be taste tested by 50 industry experts - a total of 630 products from 70 bakers.

The five Fiufe businesses now vying for the awards include Bayne's the Family Bakers, Lochore along with Cukie Patisserie and Stephens Bakery in Dunfermline; Fisher & Donaldson, Cupar and G.H. Barnett & Son, Anstruther.

Judging for Scottish Baker of The Year 2023/24 took place in Dunfermline (Pic: Katielee Arrowsmith)