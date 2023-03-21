News you can trust since 1871
Scottish Baker of year: five Fife firms shortlisted for awards

Five Fife bakers have been shortlisted in the Scottish Baker of the Year Awards.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 21st Mar 2023, 12:29 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 12:29 GMT

They made it to the final after the annual judging day was held in Dunfermline earlier this month.

The bakers were each asked to put forward up to 12 of their star products to be taste tested by 50 industry experts - a total of 630 products from 70 bakers.

The five Fiufe businesses now vying for the awards include Bayne's the Family Bakers, Lochore along with Cukie Patisserie and Stephens Bakery in Dunfermline; Fisher & Donaldson, Cupar and G.H. Barnett & Son, Anstruther.

Judging for Scottish Baker of The Year 2023/24 took place in Dunfermline (Pic: Katielee Arrowsmith)
The winners will be announced at a gala dinner at the Hilton in Glasgow on Saturday, May 6.

