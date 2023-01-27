Virgin Hotels Glasgow

We’re big fans of a good minibar, high thread count sheets and a plush restaurant.

You’ll get all of that in these Scottish luxury hotels, all of which have either just opened this year, or will be due to welcome guests in the coming months.

100 Princes Street artist's impression

Not content with taking over a huge building on Victoria Street for Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, the brand has gone to the west coast with this venue, which is due to open in March. It’s just beside the River Clyde and features 242 Chambers and Grand Chamber suites, all with their signature design elements of neutral shades with bright red accents. In common with their Edinburgh counterpart, there will be a Commons Club Restaurant, but the Glasgow destination’s bar will be named Rocks. They’ll also have a Highyard multi-use space and the Funny Library Coffee Shop. Guests who book their stay before January 31, for visits up to April 31 2023, will get a gratis bottle of Champagne.

246 Clyde Street, www.virginhotels.com

The Bracken Hide Hotel, Isle of Skye

Due to open in March, this four-star concept has been five years in the making and is situated just a walking distance from Portree. It’s probably the most intriguing and exciting of our openings and describes itself as a ‘luxury wilderness resort hotel’. There’s a main building, The Hub, which is designed to be sympathetic to the landscape and features a curved roof and dry stone walls. The overnight accommodation itself isn’t in here. Instead, you’ll find your bed for the night in one of 45 luxury ensuite cabins, each of which will benefit from room service, presumably delivered from their restaurant, which they’ve named Fraser’s at The Bracken Hide. Other facilities include The Whisky Hide Bar, Estonian saunas and a wild swimming pool. Bookings are open now.

Dornoch Station Hotel Pic: Alexander Baxter

Mercure Dumfries Cargenholm House

This 62 room four-star hotel has just opened, and features decor that’s inspired by “the Royal Navy explorers who once resided here”, as it was originally the home of vice admiral Archibald McMurdo (1812-1875) who was a Scottish naval officer and polar explorer. Expect lots of blue tones, prints of the seven seas and rope motifs. You’ll find this new retreat in the countryside, just 2.5 miles from the town of Dumfries.

New Abbey Road, Dumfries (01387 216 768, www.mercuredumfries.co.uk)

The Hoxton, Edinburgh

House of Gods, Glasgow

Edinburgh has had a Cowgate branch of the sexy retreat that is House of Gods for a few years. Now Glasgow, as well as Manchester, is getting an equivalent in the Merchant City. It’s due to open this spring or summer, and they’re planning a similarly sultry look, though this one will also feature a swish rooftop bar. We imagine they’ll also still have the ever popular unlimited Prosecco buzzer in the boudoirs.

61 Glassford Street, www.houseofgods.com

Dornoch Station Hotel

Marine & Lawn, whose golf hotel portfolio includes the new Marine North Berwick, Rusacks St Andrews and the Marine Troon, has its fifth Scottish destination in the pipeline for the summer or autumn of 2023. It will consist of a huge refurbishment of what was originally the Station Hotel, which dates back to 1902 and is just a short walk from the first fairway of Royal Dornoch Golf Club. They’re keeping quiet about the final look, except to say that there will be a putting green, fire pits and additional outdoor amenities. If it’s anything like their other destinations, the restaurant will be a focus.

Lifestyle brand Ennismore, who is responsible for Gleneagles in Perthshire, the new Gleneagles Townhouse in Edinburgh and other venues, is opening this stylish-looking venue on Grosvenor Street, near Haymarket Station, this summer. It’s not the first branch of The Hoxton, as the original opened in Shoreditch back in 2006. In Scotland’s first iteration, there will be 211 rooms across 10 ‘stitched together’ townhouses that will face each other across the street. They’ll also offer three apartments, each of which will feature three bedrooms. We can also expect a restaurant, with a name still to be tbc, and a meeting and events space.

100 Princes Street, Edinburgh