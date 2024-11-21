Seaton House to serve the finest produce from Scotland's larder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scotland’s newest five-star boutique hotel, Seaton House, has unveiled details of its intimate and unique food and beverage offering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the new, luxury St Andrews hotel opens its doors in February, it will invite guests to experience the residential ambience and warm Scottish hospitality of restaurants Ondine Oyster & Grill, The Board Room, and Old Tom’s Bar.

The jewel in the hotel’s food and beverage crown will be Ondine Oyster & Grill. With the hotel situated near the first tee of the iconic Old Course, the highly anticipated stylish and contemporary dining room will have its feature Oyster Bar on one side while offering stunning views of West Sands Beach and the Fife coastline from the other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ondine Oyster & Grill will also feature original artwork and a showstopping bar. However, seafood will be the star of the show, with diners treated to the theatre of being able to watch chefs shuck and shell some of the finest oysters in the world.

Ondine Oyster and Grill at Seaton House

Led by one of Scotland’s best-known chefs, owner and founder Roy Brett, the award-winning Ondine Oyster & Grill experience will be available throughout Seaton House, with Roy also curating the menu served in a second restaurant, known as The Board Room.

Named after a play on ‘charcuterie board’, The Board Room, with its rich timber tones and a large chandelier adorned with copper thistles, offers a second dining experience in an intimate and relaxed space to enjoy some light bites and plates ideal for sharing. The circular table in the centre of The Board Room will encourage effortless conversation between guests.

In a novel concept, regular guests at the Seaton House restaurants will be treated to their own whisky locker, where their favourite tipple can be stored for their eagerly awaited return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Promising genuine Scottish hospitality, guests and locals alike will be treated to the best of Scotland’s larder, from the highlands to the lowlands, wherever they choose to dine.

Ondine Oyster and Grill at Seaton house

The list of trusted suppliers includes Edinburgh’s Cheesemonger I.J Mellis, Fife’s David Lowrie Fish Merchants Ltd, Peelham Farm in Berwickshire and award-winning charcuterie company East Coast Cured from Leith.

Seaton House will also source the best east coast shellfish and crustacea, as well as fantastic Argyll langoustines and scallops from Welch’s Fishmongers.

For those looking for a tipple, Old Tom’s Bar takes its name from local golfing legend, Tom Morris. Born and bred in St Andrews, Tom Morris would go on to win the Open Championship four times during the 1860s, playing in the famous competition for the final time in 1896 at the age of 75.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The epitome of modern luxury, Old Tom’s Bar is inspired by the classic retreats of the late 19th and early 20th century. Throughout the bar, soft nods to its surrounds will be apparent through the use of Scottish tweed and tartan in the bespoke furnishings and upholstery.

The Board Room at Seaton House

Its inviting ambience allows guests to instantly feel at home, whether they are enjoying a refreshing fireside drink after 18 holes at the home of golf, or perusing St Andrews’ many historic attractions and artisan shops.

Euan McGlashan, Global Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, Valor Hospitality Partners said:

“When Seaton House opens its doors, guests will enjoy a highly personalised level of service at Ondine Oyster & Grill, The Board Room, Old Tom’s Bar and throughout the hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will build on Scotland’s world-renowned welcoming hospitality and warm, local spirit, with a truly exceptional culinary experience.

“Seaton House is a hotel that knows what being local is all about. We are restoring a St Andrews landmark that will reclaim its place in the heart of the community and the incredible food and beverage offerings are for guests and locals alike.”

An institution within the Edinburgh restaurant scene, three-time Scottish restaurant of the year Ondine Oyster & Grill is currently planning to re-locate to new premises within the capital’s city centre. To ensure consistency across all restaurants, senior members of the Ondine team will operate from both locations, across front of house and in the kitchen.

Roy Brett, Chef Founder, Ondine Oyster & Grill said:

“From the moment Euan approached me about bringing the Ondine concept to St Andrews I have been excited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a desire to showcase the best of Scotland’s produce at the hotel, and we will ensure that Seaton House will provide an unmatched experience.

“Guests will be treated to à la carte and all-day dining using the finest locally sourced ingredients and expertly selected wines and whiskies.

“With an ethos focused on genuine hospitality, Ondine and Seaton House complement each other perfectly, so we are proud to be opening in St Andrews, and with our upcoming relocation in Edinburgh, it’s shaping up to be a fantastic year. We can’t wait to get started and open our doors to our future guests.”

With forty-two (42) luxury bedrooms including six (6) stunning suites and three (3) junior suites, Seaton House offers 5-star luxury hospitality in the heart of St Andrews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dating back to 1864, Seaton House was once known as the Scores Hotel. The revival of the building’s original name, Seaton House, encapsulates a commitment to preserving a cherished piece of the town’s history.

Seaton House will be operated by Valor Hospitality Partners, a global, full-service hotel management company in partnership with US based Links Collection.

For more information visit seatonhouse.com.