Six Fife food venues handed updated assessments by Food Standards Agency
The organisation’s websites show pass marks were given to the establishments, ranging from takeaways to a hotel. It means that of Fife's 604 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 591 (98%) have pass ratings and just 13 require improvement. Details of assessments can be found online at https://ratings.food.gov.uk/open-data/en-GB
Pass marks were given to the Caledonian Hotel, 81 High Street Leven, and Domino's Pizzas at 54 Market Street St Andrews. Both were rated on January 10.
Amazon’s canteen at its huge Dunfermline fulfilment centre was rated on January 5 and handed a pass mark, as was Wee Jimmies pub at t 127 High Street, Cowdenbeath, which was rated on January 9
Scooples takeaway at 141 Main Street, Kelty was passed on January 5, and Burger King’s new premises at Carberry Road, Kirkcaldy, passed on January 4.