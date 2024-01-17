Six Fife food venues handed updated assessments by Food Standards Agency

Six food venues in Fife have been handed updated ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The organisation’s websites show pass marks were given to the establishments, ranging from takeaways to a hotel. It means that of Fife's 604 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 591 (98%) have pass ratings and just 13 require improvement. Details of assessments can be found online at https://ratings.food.gov.uk/open-data/en-GB

Pass marks were given to the Caledonian Hotel, 81 High Street Leven, and Domino's Pizzas at 54 Market Street St Andrews. Both were rated on January 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amazon’s canteen at its huge Dunfermline fulfilment centre was rated on January 5 and handed a pass mark, as was Wee Jimmies pub at t 127 High Street, Cowdenbeath, which was rated on January 9