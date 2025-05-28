A St Andrews based distiller producer has launched its first-ever cask ownership programme, giving whisky lovers the chance to purchase their own barrel of whisky.

Kingsbarns Distillery has introduced the initiative with a strong focus on safety and trust, offering what it describes as the highest possible standards for purchasing and storing casks.

Owned by Wemyss Family Spirits, the distillery describes the new Kingsbarns Private Cask Programme as a gold-standard model, offering full traceability, secure on-site storage, and in-house oversight.

William Wemyss, director, said: “For some time, we’ve wanted to launch our own programme, but we wanted to ensure that in doing so, we developed a robust programme that is the gold standard and delivers nothing but the best quality whisky.

Kingsbarns Distillery has launched its first-ever cask ownership programme. (Pic: submitted)

“We’ve kept things simple and straightforward. Buyers are purchasing directly from the distillery, not through a third-party or secondary market.

“Those who choose to buy our whisky will be registered as the official owner in our warehouse records and given access to our system to track and virtually view your cask at any time. That level of openness should be the minimum people can expect when buying a cask.”

Kingsbarns Distillery will ensure that each cask is stored on-site in the distillery’s very own bonded warehouse, under direct control of the Kingsbarns team, with no third-party involvement.

Buyers can choose between a First-Fill Bourbon Barrel £3,800 or a First-Fill Oloroso Sherry Hogshead £5,850, each selected to complement the light, fruity character of Kingsbarns’ award-winning new make spirit, filled at approximately 63.5% ABV.

Those who purchase a cask will receive six complimentary distillery tour vouchers in their first year.

Production director, Isabella Wemyss said: “Our priority has been to create something that’s clear, honest and reassuring. We want people to feel genuinely excited about owning a cask, and to know exactly what they’re getting. Everything is looked after by our team, from filling the cask to storing it securely on site. From the moment a sale is complete, those who choose to buy from us can rest easy that their cask is being looked after by seasoned experts.

“We hope that by launching this programme, we’re doing our bit to rebuild consumer confidence by offering a robust and transparent programme that gives the customer as much information as possible.”