The Academy at Fife College launches afternoon tea service

Fife College’s award-winning student-run restaurant, The Academy, is expanding its menu by launching a brand-new afternoon tea service.

From October 8, guests can enjoy freshly prepared afternoon tea at The Academy, located at the College’s Kirkcaldy Campus on St Brycedale Avenue.

The afternoon tea offers a relaxing dining experience created by the College’s talented hospitality and cookery students. Guests can enjoy a mix of savoury bites, delicate pastries, and freshly baked scones with jam and clotted cream, served with teas and coffees. A special Christmas Afternoon Tea will also be available later in the year.

The Academy has earned a reputation for excellence, having recently been ranked the number one restaurant in Kirkcaldy on Tripadvisor, topping a list of 127 local establishments.

Operating as a bistro three days a week and transforming into a fine-dining venue on Thursday evenings, The Academy has been celebrated by diners for its “brilliant tasting menu” and “fine dining from fine students.”

The success of The Academy will also soon be replicated at Fife College’s brand-new Dunfermline City Campus. The state-of-the-art campus, set to open next month, will feature cutting-edge kitchens, a 45-seat public restaurant, and a modern bar area, allowing even more students to learn in an environment designed to mirror top industry standards.

Barry Scott, Curriculum Manager for Culinary Arts, Hospitality and Events at Fife College, said: "We are delighted to add afternoon tea to The Academy’s growing list of services. This new offering gives our students another exciting opportunity to develop their skills while providing the local community with a fresh and enjoyable dining option.

“Afternoon tea is all about creativity, presentation, and attention to detail – exactly the qualities our students are building for their future careers in hospitality.

“The Academy continues to be a place where learning and community come together, and we are proud to offer this new experience to our guests.”

The Academy at Fife College’s Kirkcaldy Campus will reopen on October 8.

Priced at £26 for two people, afternoon tea will be served on Wednesdays from 1pm, with the last booking at 2.45pm. Available to book later in the year, the special Christmas Afternoon Tea will be priced at £30 for two.

More information about Culinary Arts and Hospitality courses on offer at Fife College can be found here.