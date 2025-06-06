The 9 best chippies in Fife - high rated chippies including East Neuk gem

By Rosalind Erskine

The Scotsman Food and Drink Editor

Published 6th Jun 2025, 16:36 BST

The east coast of Scotland is one of the best places to enjoy a chippy.

From the east neuk to seaside towns and a well rated city spot, here we take a look at the best places for fish and chips in Fife. Ideal for wherever but even better on National Fish and Chip Day.

Anstruther Fish Bar, Anstruther

1. Best fish and chips in Fife

Anstruther Fish Bar, Anstruther | Anstruther Fish Bar

Cromars Fish & Chips, St Andrews

2. Best fish and chips in Fife

Cromars Fish & Chips, St Andrews | Cromars Fish & Chips

Dalgety Fish Bar, Dalgety Bay

3. Best fish and chips in Fife

Dalgety Fish Bar, Dalgety Bay | mellenau - stock.adobe.com

Jim Jack's Fish & Chips, Dunfermline

4. Best fish and chips in Fife

Jim Jack's Fish & Chips, Dunfermline | Jim Jack's Fish & Chips

