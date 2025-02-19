The Farmer's Son: celebrating local excellence at the Courier Food & Drink Awards 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scottish food and drink is thriving, and a shining example of this growth is The Farmers Son from Auchtertool.

Their dedication to quality and sustainable practices has captured the attention of many, making them a standout producer in the region. As finalists for the coveted Producer of the Year title at The Courier Food & Drink Awards 2025, The Farmers Son is poised for a remarkable journey ahead.

The Courier Food & Drink Awards 2025 highlights the finest local producers, honouring their hard work in transforming local ingredients into extraordinary recipes. The selection of The Farmers Son as a finalist underscores their commitment to sustainability, exceptional flavour, and community involvement. It demonstrates how local producers enrich the culinary landscape and inspire others to pursue similar paths.

This recognition comes at a crucial time when more than 70% of consumers want to know the origins of their food. The Farmers Son addresses this demand by promoting transparency and creating strong connections with their customers. By sharing the stories behind their foods, they not only enhance the dining experience but foster a sense of community. This approach makes them a leading figure in the food industry, encouraging others to follow suit.

Founder Pete Mitchell overlooking the family farm in Auchtertool, Fife.

Situated in the picturesque Auchtertool, The Farmers Son embodies a philosophy centred on sustainability and quality. Their commitment to sourcing local ingredients not only reinforces the local economy but also ensures that every bite bursts with the freshest flavours. For instance, they proudly use grass-fed Scotch produce and local onions/oats in their recipes.

The Farmers Son respects the land by employing eco-friendly practices. They utilise renewable energy sources and minimise waste in their production processes. By engaging in these practices, they not only produce high-quality products but also contribute to environmental preservation.

Being named a finalist at The Courier Food & Drink Awards is just the beginning for The Farmers Son. This recognition opens doors for sharing their story and solidifying their community presence. The awards ceremony provides an invaluable opportunity to network with fellow producers, chefs, and food enthusiasts, paving the way for exciting partnerships.

The team knows this recognition will inspire them to elevate their standards even further. They are dedicated not just to producing food, but to creating unforgettable experiences that celebrate culinary traditions and local heritage.

The Farmers Son product range with Clentrie farm in the background

As they move towards a hopeful future, The Farmers Son encourages all of us to appreciate local producers, savour quality food, and advocate for sustainable practices. Here’s to their continued success and to the motivation they provide for everyone who values good food and our precious planet!