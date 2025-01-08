The Farmers Son gear up for their busiest time of year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scottish producer The Farmers Son are getting ready to produce their all-natural haggis by hand for butchers and restaurants across the UK

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Farmer’s Son use completely natural Scottish ingredients to create artisanal Haggis. Based in the picturesque Fife countryside in the heart of Scotland the brand is a family-owned independent business. Pete Mitchell, founder of The Farmer’s Son comes from a long line of farmers and producers with a heritage dating back to the early 1700’s.

They use a 100-year-old family recipe to create their Haggis and all their products are handmade in small batches using ethically sourced ingredients and sustainable farming practices. Their products are also free from artificial flavouring, colourings, additives, preservatives & GM ingredients and are also sugar and dairy-free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founder, Pete Mitchell says “It is our aim, ethos and vision that farming and food production should be sustainable while caring for the environment. We do this through farming sustainably, with organic fertiliser and renewable wind energy; our farm is also a natural habitat for wildlife and has a freshwater loch which is a Scottish Natural Heritage site."

Director Pete Mitchell at his family farm in Auchtertool

The Farmers Son look forward to their busiest month of the year, supplying their Scottish haggis into high end restaurants such as the Cromlix in Dunblane and butcher shops across England. You can buy their haggis online or look for the nearest stockist on their website.