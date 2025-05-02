The Farmer’s Son team up with chef Al Roberto

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Farmers Son, producer of award-winning Haggis, Black Pudding, White Pudding and Lorne have teamed up with local chef, Al Roberto of Osteria by Simmer Kitchen: a new dining destination located in the heart of Cupar, bringing the authentic flavours of Italy to Scotland. Al and his team combine traditional Italian recipes with locally sourced, high-quality ingredients.

The two Fife businesses are teaming up to bring locals restaurant standard recipes to try in the comfort of their own home with a focus on local, seasonal produce. With The Farmers Son’s award-winning produce and Al’s creativity and experience; it’s a match made in heaven!

Simmer Kitchen and The Farmers Son wanted to launch this product to promote local produce, inspire customers to step outside their comfort zones and foster a sense of community within the Fife food scene. The first in the series is a delectable scallop and black pudding dish, a crowd pleaser for any dinner party. You can follow The Farmers Son’s Instagram/Facebook page for all recipes or check the recipe section on their website.