The Farmer’s Son team up with chef Al Roberto
The two Fife businesses are teaming up to bring locals restaurant standard recipes to try in the comfort of their own home with a focus on local, seasonal produce. With The Farmers Son’s award-winning produce and Al’s creativity and experience; it’s a match made in heaven!
Simmer Kitchen and The Farmers Son wanted to launch this product to promote local produce, inspire customers to step outside their comfort zones and foster a sense of community within the Fife food scene. The first in the series is a delectable scallop and black pudding dish, a crowd pleaser for any dinner party. You can follow The Farmers Son’s Instagram/Facebook page for all recipes or check the recipe section on their website.