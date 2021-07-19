These are 11 of the best places to get a kebab in Fife - according to you.
If you are looking for a tasty kebab in Fife then we have some recommendations from you.

By David Hepburn
Monday, 19th July 2021, 3:57 pm
Updated Monday, 19th July 2021, 4:30 pm

Originating in the Ottoman Empire back in the 17th century, the kebab only started appearing in Scotland’s takeaways in the 1970s.

Since then it has become one of the most popular fast food options, particularly after a night out.

Earlier this month we marked Kebab Day by asking you for your top tips on where to get the tasty treats in Fife on our Facebook page.

You responded in your hundreds – so here are 11 of the best according to you.

1. Tony's Kebabs

Never mind the best in Fife, Taimer Dixon says that Tony's Kebabs, in Kirkcaldy, is "the best kebab shop in Scotland, and nobody can change my mind".

2. Bobby's Snack Bar

The kebabs served at Bobby's Snack Bar, on Kirkcaldy's Pratt Street, have a fair few fans - including Sylwia Grzych, who says they are "definitely the best kebabs in Fife".

3. Ramzans Curry House

Matthew Falconer was one of several people to recommend the kebabs at Ramzans Curry House, in Kennoway, saying they are "the best about".

4. Nazar Takeaway

Nazar Takeway, on Leslie High Street, has no shortage of fans, including Mohsan Javaid.

