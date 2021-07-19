Originating in the Ottoman Empire back in the 17th century, the kebab only started appearing in Scotland’s takeaways in the 1970s.

Since then it has become one of the most popular fast food options, particularly after a night out.

Earlier this month we marked Kebab Day by asking you for your top tips on where to get the tasty treats in Fife on our Facebook page.

You responded in your hundreds – so here are 11 of the best according to you.

1. Tony's Kebabs Never mind the best in Fife, Taimer Dixon says that Tony's Kebabs, in Kirkcaldy, is "the best kebab shop in Scotland, and nobody can change my mind". Photo: Google Maps

2. Bobby's Snack Bar The kebabs served at Bobby's Snack Bar, on Kirkcaldy's Pratt Street, have a fair few fans - including Sylwia Grzych, who says they are "definitely the best kebabs in Fife". Photo: Google Maps

3. Ramzans Curry House Matthew Falconer was one of several people to recommend the kebabs at Ramzans Curry House, in Kennoway, saying they are "the best about". Photo: Google Maps

4. Nazar Takeaway Nazar Takeway, on Leslie High Street, has no shortage of fans, including Mohsan Javaid. Photo: Google Maps