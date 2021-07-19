These are 11 of the best places to get a kebab in Fife - according to you
If you are looking for a tasty kebab in Fife then we have some recommendations from you.
Monday, 19th July 2021, 3:57 pm
Updated
Monday, 19th July 2021, 4:30 pm
Originating in the Ottoman Empire back in the 17th century, the kebab only started appearing in Scotland’s takeaways in the 1970s.
Since then it has become one of the most popular fast food options, particularly after a night out.
Earlier this month we marked Kebab Day by asking you for your top tips on where to get the tasty treats in Fife on our Facebook page.
You responded in your hundreds – so here are 11 of the best according to you.
