These seven Fife food venues have new food hygiene ratings
Seven food venues across Fife have been handed new food hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.
They were published on the organisation’s website, and showed all seven received passes.
Backhouse Cafe at Rossie House Rossie, Auchtermuchty, passed after being rated on April 19.
Scotland’s Secret Bunker near St Andrews passed after being rated on April 17 - along with The Viceroy Fine Dining, Queen Anne Street, Dunfermline on the same date. Food Hygiene standards officers also passed Everest Inn, Hospital Hill Dunfermline on April 14, and Burntisland Golf Club at Dodhead, Burntisland.
Two takeaways gained pass ratings - Pepe's Piri Piri, Queensferry Road, Rosyth, and Tony's Fish Bar, Station Road, Bowhill, both rated on April 19.