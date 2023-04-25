News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago Ticketmaster sparks fury over Coronation Concert ticket ballot email
21 minutes ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
41 minutes ago Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a dad
57 minutes ago Actor, activist and ‘Banana Boat’ singer Harry Belafonte dead at 96
1 hour ago Brits in Sudan to be evacuated on a ‘vulnerability basis’
1 hour ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up

These seven Fife food venues have new food hygiene ratings

Seven food venues across Fife have been handed new food hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 25th Apr 2023, 12:50 BST- 1 min read

They were published on the organisation’s website, and showed all seven received passes.

Backhouse Cafe at Rossie House Rossie, Auchtermuchty, passed after being rated on April 19.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Scotland’s Secret Bunker near St Andrews passed after being rated on April 17 - along with The Viceroy Fine Dining, Queen Anne Street, Dunfermline on the same date. Food Hygiene standards officers also passed Everest Inn, Hospital Hill Dunfermline on April 14, and Burntisland Golf Club at Dodhead, Burntisland.

The businesses were rated last monthThe businesses were rated last month
The businesses were rated last month
Most Popular

Two takeaways gained pass ratings - Pepe's Piri Piri, Queensferry Road, Rosyth, and Tony's Fish Bar, Station Road, Bowhill, both rated on April 19.

Related topics:FifeFood Standards AgencySt AndrewsScotlandDunfermline