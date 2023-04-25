They were published on the organisation’s website, and showed all seven received passes.

Backhouse Cafe at Rossie House Rossie, Auchtermuchty, passed after being rated on April 19.

Scotland’s Secret Bunker near St Andrews passed after being rated on April 17 - along with The Viceroy Fine Dining, Queen Anne Street, Dunfermline on the same date. Food Hygiene standards officers also passed Everest Inn, Hospital Hill Dunfermline on April 14, and Burntisland Golf Club at Dodhead, Burntisland.

The businesses were rated last month