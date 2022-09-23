Three Bridges restaurant pub in South Queensferry set to open under new owners

Thirty Knots will take over the former site of The Three Bridges, situated beneath the iconic Forth Bridge, and will feature an impressive restaurant, a modern take on the traditional pub, and a stunning outdoor terrace with views out over the Forth.

It is the latest venture from independent bar and restaurant operator, Buzzworks Holdings.

The former Three Bridges restaurant and bar is set to open with a new name

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The doors to the venue are due to open in November after an extensive renovation of the 19th century B listed building.

Kenny Blair, managing director, said: “We’re delighted to have started work on Thirty Knots, a pub, and restaurant which we believe will be a great asset to the South Queensferry community, providing an impressive range of food and drink and excellent service.

“Our customers will feel right at home when they are welcomed to our latest venue which will bring a relaxed drinking and dining experience.

“Thirty Knots is a fantastic addition to our growing portfolio of community-based destination restaurants and pubs, with a building that’s steeped in history, in a stunning location and world-class views right on our doorstep.