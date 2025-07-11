Kirkcaldy probably has more cafes now than ever before - and I suspect there is still room for more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While some online commentators herald each new opening with a wail of “oh no, not another one”, they simply miss the point.

Announce something new, and the social media naysayers immediately swoop like seagulls spotting a Greggs Steak Bake at 50 yards. The folk putting time and effort into opening cafe doors may wonder why they bother, before realising the real world has a very different attitude.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My wife and I have popped into three or four cafes of late, and every single one has been busy – so much so, that two of them had no spare tables, and in the others we grabbed the last empty seats.

Cafes and coffee shops are more popular than ever across Kirkcaldy (Pic: Submitted)

The Tranquility Coffee House up at Mitchelston is a delight – as far removed from its industrial estate setting as you could imagine, and their food is excellent.

We’re looking forward to returning to Haven at the harbour on another occasion – this time with a booking to secure a seat.

Across the High Street, at the Merchants House Cafe, we’d barely sat down one Sunday when the queue which had formed behind us stretched out the door, while Harbourmaster’s House in Dysart was simply booked solid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah’s Italian Deli in Munro Street was a joy to visit but sadly has announced it will close in the coming months, and the Spinning Top at the Adam Smith cafe serves up great good and a more-than-decent cappuccino, while Roots & Seeds, a favourite for some time, is now under new ownership and has bene rebranded Seventy Three … and well worth a visit.

A recent Saturday morning saw us wait, with buzzer in hand, to get our table at The Bothy at the Buffalo Farm, while the Kings Theatre now has its own food and drink offering from Wednesday to Sunday with the option of dining alfresco on the Esplanade.

It’s easy to scoff at the notion that Kirkcaldy has a cafe culture. News flash: it does, and why shouldn’t it?

The sector is bustling because lockdown changed everything, and one fundamental shift was how we eat out. Ask any hotel or restaurant owner and they will tell you people now dine out earlier, finish earlier, and are often home by the time a previous generation would just be deciding what to order for dessert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working from home has isolated many folk, some people often don’t have family nearby, so our cafes have become vital social hubs – offering good food, warmth, fine company, or simply a chance to sit and relax.

While venues have had to adjust their business models, the town’s cafe scene has been transformed, breathing new life into some decrepit, tired, and abandoned former shops in the process. The cafes doing best in Kirkcaldy are the ones with their own USP, as well as the traditional virtues of making their clientèle feel welcomed and not rushed.

How many is too many? The market will have the final say, but, right now, the cafes of Kirkcaldy are busy places. Long may that continue.

And I’ve not even mentioned Couple O’ Mugs in the Olympia Arcade or Cupcake Coffee, Costa, and the town’s Bert & Bob’s outlet – all of which can be found on our High Street –while the cafe at Kirkcaldy Galleries does a roaring trade. And you get a decent cuppa and breakfast at Morrisons supermarket on The Esplanade too.

And if you pop up to Rejects on St Clair Street, you will have to accept that it will be busy.

Maybe it’s time to launch our own Cafe Oscars...