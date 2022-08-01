The launch by Wemyss Malts will bring 19 new single cask whiskies - hand-selected from some of the country’s finest distilleries and collections - to global markets after years of careful and dedicated sampling, sourcing and aging by its select team of experts, led by Isabella Wemyss.

Wemyss is based notionally in Edinburgh and is the sister business to Kingsbarns Distillery in Fife.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isabella Wemyss, Director of Production, Wemyss Malts

Isabella, director of production, said: “This collection celebrates the exceptional whisky distilleries based across Scotland and it’s a privilege to be able to bring these special whiskies to market.

“The taste, experience and emotion conjured by each drink has been our absolute focus, creating accessible and unpretentious whiskies to encourage the adventurous exploration of flavour.

“As a brand we’re constantly experimenting and discovering, it’s been a really exciting time to bring together components from dozens of distilleries and create a bespoke range crafted to suit each taste whether that is sweet, complexly spicy or gently smoky.”

To celebrate its milestone market launch, the brand will commission the world’s first Whisky Villanelle over the coming weeks – a strict 19-line six-stanza poem structure.

Supper Club -a 28-year old Mortlach cask

It is hoped it will resonate with those who might not currently drink whisky, showcasing the evocative moments captured in whisky and explored across the releases.”

Nine casks will be launched as solely market exclusives, including Supper Club, a 28-year-old Mortlach cask, which will only be available to Wemyss Malts Cask Club members directly through its’ online shop.

The expression range is boldly named using the aromas and tastes of the whiskies to uniquely identify each bottling. This includes its ecommerce exclusive release Supper Club, oldest release After Derby Day and most romantically named, Carriages at Midnight.

The new single casks are available to buy from select retailers globally and Supper Club is available exclusively from the Wemyss Malt website.