What to see, eat, drink and do at Christmas Market in unique setting in north-east Fife

A Christmas Market is set to open its doors in north-east Fife.

St Andrews farm shop, Balgove Larder, is marking the festive season with an evening event set around a wood-fired BBQ, accompanied by the Salvation Army’s brass band.

The free-to-attend Christmas Night Market takes place from 4:00pm to 8:00pm on Tuesday, December 3, and will treat visitors to live music and a roster of top food and drink producers and street food alongside those selling local gifts.

The market is set within Balgove Larder’s Steak Barn – a uniquely repurposed sawmill with walls made from wooden potato crates and a wood-fired BBQ area at its heart. There will be a lively atmosphere with the sounds of the season from the brass band at the Salvation Army.

Street food on the evening will be available from Balgove Larder’s own Steak Barn, its Eat Out takeaway hut and visiting food trucks. These include the award-winning Nepalese street food makers Choola and The Wee Churros Corner. Warming mulled wine, hot chocolates and other refreshments will also be available.

Local food producers showcasing their wares on the night will include the East Neuk’s Barnetts Bakery, Strathearn Cheese Company, Phlump Gourmet Marshmallows, farming cooperative Scottish Honeyberries, Fife honey producer Kin Bees, Ayrshire’s remarkable Blackthorn Salt, artisan butter makers, Wee Knob of Butter and Angus chocolate maker, Chocolatia.

Craft drinks producers lined up to help stock festive drinks cabinets include Leith gin-maker Lind & Lime, one of Scotland’s best cider makers, Naughton Cider Co and Pochle Project, makers of a unique spirit made with apples from orchards across Edinburgh.

Gift ideas available include those from local craft shop, The Oak Tree, illustrator Joy Nevada, candle-maker Melt Me Real Good, Fife-based Suzi Blue Jewellery, crochet expert Hartes and Crafts and Pupp Pastry, providing gifts for the furriest member of the family.

Christmas trees and wreaths will be available from Balgove Larder’s Garden Shed, and the farm shop will remain open throughout the evening with the full butchery team on hand to provide advice and cut to order. The event will be also complemented by a programme of wreath making workshops running on November 30, December 7 and 14.