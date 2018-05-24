Food industry ‘Oscar’ for Markinch hotel chef

An award-winning Markinch hotel is celebrating the success of its head chef at the ‘Oscars’ of the Scottish food industry.

Robbie Penman, of the Balbirnie House Hotel, was named Scottish Executive Chef of the Year at the recent Scottish Food and Drink Awards.

The ceremony, at Edinburgh’s Principal George Street Hotel, was attended by more than 120 guests and celebrated the food offerings of the finest people, places and destinations around Scotland.

Robbie said: “I am truly honoured and humbled to have received such a prestigious award and delighted to be able to share this with the entire team!”

The award is yet another success for Balbirnie House Hotel, which was named as Scotland’s 2018 Wedding Hotel of the Year by the Scottish Hotel Awards in April for a record-breaking 12th consecutive year.

Balbirnie was also awarded a hat-trick of accolades by the prestigious Haute Grandeur Awards in October, when the hotel was named as Best Function Venue Hotel in Europe, Best Romantic Hotel in Europe and Best Destination Wedding Hotel in Europe.

The hotel’s managing director, Nicholas Russell, said: “On behalf of our company directors, our management team and our entire brigade, we couldn’t be prouder of Robbie’s achievement.

“At Balbirnie, we aim to provide the best possible experience for our many guests, and receiving these national awards reflect the dedication and talents of Robbie as well as our brigade as a whole.”