Four-day festive party returns to Kirkcaldy

Kirkcaldy’s town square is preparing for a feast of festive fun when Twixmas comes to town again.

Building on the success of the first event last year, the line-up for the big party between Christmas and New Year is being finalised.

Liz Easton

Everyone is invited – and the organisers are hoping the weather is kinder to them this year.

Liz Easton, from Kirkcaldy YM, said: “We are praying that everything goes to plan, with no destruction from storms like last year.

“We’ve increased the number of heaters, although people should wear warm clothing when attending any of the events.

“We are very grateful to Fife Council for providing funding, although we need to bring in a further £15,000 to cover all costs.

“The support given by the Community Payback Team and building services makes a huge difference.”

The family ceilidh kicks off the event on December 28, with Lost Shores Ceilidh Band bringing their spirited performance to get the party swinging. There will also be displays from the Danielle Law School of Dance.

Saturday and Sunday (December 29 and 30)) sees the return of the free family fun events, with bouncy castles, rodeo reindeer and giant games courtesy of Quaser Entertainments.

There will also be cupcake decorating, face painting and a children’s entertainer, with two sessions each day – 11am-12.30pm and 1-2.30pm.

Entry is free, but a ticket must be booked from Eventbrite as there will be a limited number for each session.

Saturday is live bands day with young bands performing in a free session from 3-5pm and more live music from 6.30-11.30pm featuring a range of talent, all associated with Kirkcaldy YMCA’s music project.

Double Denim will open the night-time event, followed by State of Emergency, Oskar Braves and headlined by the Snapping Turtles.

Sunday sees the marquee become a DJ base, with local talent warming up the crowds for the main acts, QFX and GBX. QFX are a dance act from Hawick and their first album ‘Freedom’ entered the UK Independent Chart at number five, staying in the Top 20 for 14 weeks.

The main highlight of the programme will be the Hogmanay Bash, and, following on the sell-out success of last year, Kirkcaldy band The Columbos will once again entertain the crowds.

David Gray, from the band, said: “Since appearing at last year’s Hogmanay party we’ve enjoyed another successful year of live gigs throughout FIfe, Tayside and the Lothians.

“We are honoured and to be taking part again this year and look forward to seeing in 2019 in our home town.”

Kirkcaldy & District Pipe Band will also perform on the night, with dancers from the Sarah Hendry School of Highland Dance.

Cllr Alastair Cameron added: “It’s great to see this event coming back again. The programme looks great and it is trying to cater for everyone.

“Twixmas is all about families celebrating together in a safe environment. It also adds greatly to the overall atmosphere in the town centre at this important time for our night-time economy.”