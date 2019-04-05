Free family fun day on Burntisland Links

A free family fun day is being staged on Burntisland Links next week.

It is being run by Stagecoach East Scotland to celebrate the launch of new vehicles on service 7 which operates across Fife.

The event takes place on Monday from 11am until 3.pm.

The company is putting on a day of fun, games and freebies – and it includes everything from a hook-a-duck stall, surf simulator and an inflatable assault course, trampolines and inflatable slide!

There will be free popcorn, candyfloss and some Stagecoach goodies up for grabs, Kingdom FM will also be there to provide music and entertainment.

The new buses, launched recently, feature low floor easy-access, as well as free WiFi, comfy leather seats, USB charging points.

The double deckers can carry up to 99 passengers per bus.